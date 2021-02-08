LG Display raises investment at Vietnam factory by $750 mln to $3.25 bln - media

HANOI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam has awarded a licence to South Korea's LG Display Co. 034220.KS to raise its investment in the country's northern port city of Haiphong by $750 million to $3.25 billion, local media reported on Monday.

The additional investment will help to expand production capacity in the city and would be completed by May and see 5,000 new jobs created, Vietnam Finance online newspaper reported. LG did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.