LG Display Q4 profit drops 30% on year, hit by lower TV panel prices

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS posted on Wednesday a 30% drop in quarterly operating profit on the year, hit by a steep decline in TV panel prices that offset solid shipments of smaller screens used for computers, laptops and smartphones.

The Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier posted an operating profit of 476 billion won ($397.64 million) for the October-December period, down from 678 billion a year earlier.

It missed an average analyst forecast of 588 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1=1,197.0500 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

