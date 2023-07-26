LG Display posts 5th consecutive quarterly loss

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display 034220.KS on Wednesday posted its fifth consecutive quarterly loss as poor demand for mobile display panels was compounded by continued weakness in premium TV demand in its key market Europe.

The Apple AAPL.O supplier posted an 881 billion won ($689 million) operating loss for the April-June quarter versus a 488 billion won loss a year earlier.

The result was in line with a forecast of an 889 billion won loss from 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue)

