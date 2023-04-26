News & Insights

LG Display posts 4th straight quarterly loss on weak gadget demand

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

April 26, 2023 — 12:52 am EDT

Written by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

Adds revenue, share move

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean display panel maker LG Display 034220.KSon Wednesday posted its fourth straight quarterly loss, trailing estimates, as global demand for devices like computers and monitors remained depressed amid an uncertain economic climate.

LG Display, an Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, posted a 1.1 trillion won ($822.59 million) operating loss for the January-March quarter, versus a profit of 38 billion won a year earlier.

The result missed a forecast of a 660 billion won loss from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

Revenue slumped 32% to 4.4 trillion won, LG Display said.

Shares in LG Display widened losses, falling 4% after the results announcement, versus a 0.2% drop in the wider market .KS11.

($1 = 1,337.2400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)

