LG Display (LPL) to Introduce 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED Screens

LG Display LPL is set to introduce an array of its latest Gaming Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The company will introduce these high-quality QHD screens in 27, 31.5, 34, 39 and 45-inch sizes during the mega consumer electronics show. It intends to launch the 27-inch version in the first half of the year for consumers.

Reportedly, the new gaming display features a refresh rate of 480Hz, which is powered by LG Display’s latest pixel technology, where each pixel emits light independently without depending on a backlight unit. This advanced feature will give gamers a smoother gameplay experience, lower input lag, improve visuals, better eye comfort, enhance compatibility with high-end hardware and future proof their gaming station.

To improve the visuals and overall gaming experience, the company has used its META technology that was unveiled at CES 2023. Leveraging a micro-lens array, this innovation enhances OLED brightness by approximately 60%, minimizes external reflections and expands viewing angles by 30%.

It delivers an immersive Quad High Definition of 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and features a response time of 0.03ms. Originally deployed in LG Display's premium televisions, this technology has now been integrated into LPL’s gaming displays. The company also stated that the screen’s blue light emittance is the lowest compared with other display technologies available in the market.

Persistent Challenges in the Display Market

Introducing these gaming displays will give the company a head start in the highly competitive display industry, marked by rapidly changing consumer needs. However, it is worth noting that despite the introduction of new technology in the TV Panel division, the company’s TV panel business saw flat quarter-over-quarter growth during the third quarter of 2023.

The market, in which LG Display operates, faces the challenge of a consistent decline in the average selling prices. Display panel prices tend to drop steadily over time, driven by technological advancements and cost efficiencies, irrespective of industry fluctuations. Although new products usually enter the market at higher prices, these rates rapidly diminish due to competitive market forces or other influences.

Currently, the company's growth is also hindered by sluggish business performance attributed to ongoing inventory corrections across industries and slow demand recovery amid economic uncertainties. Despite facing these obstacles, the launch of the new gaming display products could offer some short-term relief for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company. However, the long-term outlook remains constrained by existing challenges.

