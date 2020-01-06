LG Display (LPL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of LG Display Co Ltd (Symbol: LPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.84, changing hands as low as $6.81 per share. LG Display Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.08 per share, with $9.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.88.

