Is LG Display (LPL) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

LG Display Co., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of LCD and OLED displays, is expected to report fiscal Q3 results on Thursday. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LG Display has missed the earnings mark in each of the past two quarters. But with shares experiencing a correction in the fourth quarter, is LPL a buy ahead of the release?

Analysts anticipate the company to post a profit of 7 cents per share, reflecting a nearly 127% growth rate versus the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to have declined slightly to $5 billion during the quarter.

LPL LPL stock remains relatively undervalued and trades at just 7.2 times forward earnings. But the fundamental outlook remains bleak for the Korea-based display giant. Annual revenues are anticipated to drop nearly 5% in 2026.

Remember that from a broader perspective, stocks can be volatile surrounding earnings releases. Investors would be wise to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming announcement.

