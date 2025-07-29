Is LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is LG Display Co. (LPL). LPL is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25. Over the last 12 months, LPL's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.19 and as low as -27.00, with a median of 8.33.

Investors will also notice that LPL has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LPL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.79. LPL's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as -0.48, with a median of 0.66, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in LG Display Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LPL is an impressive value stock right now.

