LG Display Co. (KOSE:034220) Price Target Increased by 11.92% to 14,069.62

The average one-year price target for LG Display Co. (KOSE:034220) has been revised to ₩14,069.62 / share. This is an increase of 11.92% from the prior estimate of ₩12,571.50 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩6,565.00 to a high of ₩21,000.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of ₩14,500.00 / share.

LG Display Co. Maintains 4.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.54%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Display Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 034220 is 0.09%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 24,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,236K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 034220 by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,644K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 034220 by 5.96% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,480K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 034220 by 7.17% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,622K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 1,538K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 034220 by 7.98% over the last quarter.

