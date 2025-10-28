LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:LGA) Price Target Increased by 10.27% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:LGA) has been revised to € 4,25 / share. This is an increase of 10.27% from the prior estimate of € 3,85 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 1,98 to a high of € 6,34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.51% from the latest reported closing price of € 2,94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Display Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGA is 0.02%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 17,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,464K shares. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,510K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGA by 9.03% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGA by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 908K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing a decrease of 50.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGA by 41.04% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 720K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGA by 1.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

