LG Display Co - ADR (LPL) Price Target Increased by 7.38% to 5.74

The average one-year price target for LG Display Co - ADR (NYSE:LPL) has been revised to 5.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.38% from the prior estimate of 5.34 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.05 to a high of 8.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.58% from the latest reported closing price of 4.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Display Co - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPL is 0.01%, a decrease of 40.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 14,075K shares. The put/call ratio of LPL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,627K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 17.53% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 741K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 10.96% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 564K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 463K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 14.52% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 412K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPL by 6.38% over the last quarter.

LG Display Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LG Display is one of the largest manufacturers and supplier of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display panels, OLEDs and flexible displays.

