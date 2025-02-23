News & Insights

LG Display Begins Mass Production Of Ultra-large Automotive Display Solutions

February 23, 2025 — 08:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - LG Display (LPL) said that it has begun mass production of the industry's first 40-inch Pillar to Pillar (P2P) automotive display. The company is accelerating its push into the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era by scaling up the production of premium automotive display solutions with the goal of revolutionizing the driving experience. pls rewrite them.

A P2P display is an ultra-large automotive panel that fully covers the area in front of the driver's and front passenger's seats.

The company noted that the ultra-large display enables immediate access to varied information and easy control of vehicle functions without limitations, as opposed to previous automotive displays where navigation instructions might disappear or shrink when accessing other functions like climate control or music.

According to the company, Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM) viewing angle control technology has also been applied to help the driver stay focused on the road. SPM, which LG Display was the first in the industry to commercialize, allows the front passenger to watch movies or play games on the display in front of them even as it remains invisible from the driver's seat.

In addition, local dimming technology has been applied for the first time, reducing heat generation and power consumption. This further increases the driving efficiency of next-generation mobility options such as electric vehicles.

