LG Chem to sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for $815 mln

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

September 27, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Wednesday it would sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for about 1.1 trillion won ($815.6 million) to help improve its competitiveness.

The South Korean petrochemicals maker plans to sell its polariser business to Shanjin Optoelectronics for 270 billion won as well as its polariser material business to Hefei Xinmei Materials Technology for 830 billion won, it said in a regulatory filing.

LG Chem said the sale of the polariser businesses, which make optical films used in electronic devices and autos, would help the firm better use its resources.

The company has previously said it is counting on its battery materials, sustainability business and innovative drugs to power its growth. Those businesses are expected to make up 57% of the company's total sales in 2030.

($1 = 1,348.6800 won)

