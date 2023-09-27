LG Chem to sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for $815 mln

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Wednesday it has decided to sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for about 1.1 trillion won ($815.6 million) to help improve the firm's competitiveness.

The South Korean petrochemicals maker plans to sell its polariser business to Shanjin Optoelectronics for 270 billion won as well as its polariser material business to Hefei Xinmei Materials Technology for 830 billion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,348.6800 won)

