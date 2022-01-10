LG Chem to invest $419 mln by 2025 in cathode material plant for batteries

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Tuesday it plans to invest about 500 billion won ($418.52 million) by 2025 to build a cathode material production plant for batteries in Gumi, South Korea.

The plant will help LG Chem secure cathode material production capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year, and is expected to be one of the largest cathode material plants in the world when completed, LG Chem said in a statement.

($1 = 1,194.6800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.