LG Chem to build customer tech support centre in Wuxi, China

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem 051910.KS said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with the city of Wuxi, China, to invest 30 billion won ($26.92 million) to build a local customer technical support and development centre.

The tech centre, which will be in Wuxi, will begin operations in earnest starting May 2022, the chemicals company, which has a battery-making unit, said in a statement.

($1 = 1,114.4200 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

