LG Chem Shares Jump Over 4% After Report of Tesla’s Interest in Battery Unit; Target Price KRW 800,000

LG Chem Ltd, which is the most diversified and vertically integrated chemical company, climbed over 4% on Tuesday following a media report that Tesla was interested to buy a stake in a battery unit the South Korean company wants to dispose off, Reuters reported.

âTesla is said to be exploring taking up to a 10% stake in LG Energy Solution,â the Korea Times reported.

âWhile Chinaâs CATL is also one of the top battery suppliers to Tesla, given Teslaâs deep partnership with Panasonic, Teslaâs equity purchase of LG Energy Solution would come and itâs no surprise to see that,â one of the Timesâ sources added.

Following this announcement, the company which supplies batteries to Tesla, LG Chem shares ended 4.5% higher on Tuesday. The stock is up over 100% so far this year.

LG Chem stock forecast and analyst views

Morgan Stanley target price is W800,000 with a high of W1,000,000 under a bull scenario and W580,000 under the worst-case scenario.

The investment bank said âW800,000: base case value, sum of the parts valuation in view of LGCâs various business segments. We apply target EV/EBITDA multiples, based on average peer comparisons, to 2021e EBITDA. Peers have been selected considering similar product profile, customer bases, growth prospects and geographic operations to LG Chemâs.â

âRisk-reward now more attractive: Despite our constructive view on LGCâs EV battery business outlook, valuation was the primary reason for our prior downgrade. However, after a correction from the peak, we believe its valuation has turned more attractive,â said Young Suk Shin, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

âWe believe the shares have reflected some of the key overhangs (Tesla Battery Day, split-off announcement, litigation) while another round of earnings estimate increases should also make its risk-reward profile even more appealing. Time to reengage: With P/B back to +1SD from average (since 2011), valuation is still not cheap; but as we expect robust battery earnings growth, we see room for further upside,â Suk Shin added.

Upside and Downside Risks

Upside: 1) Stronger-than-expected EV sales/penetration in the EU. 2) Stronger cylindrical battery sales in China. 3) Improving macro environment for chemical demand, highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Downside: 1) Yield issues at the EV battery plant in Poland. 2) Intensified competition in the EV battery market. 3) Worsening macro environment for chemical demand.

