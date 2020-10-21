LG Chem shares jump 2.9% after capacity expansion plans

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Shares in electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem 051910.KS leapt 2.9% in early trade on Thursday after it announced plans to triple production capacity for cylindrical batteries used by Tesla TSLA.O and others.

It also said in an earnings call on Wednesday it was considering expansion in Europe and North America to meet surging demand.

The wider market .KS11 was down 0.7%.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.