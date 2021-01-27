US Markets
LG Chem reports profitable Q4 on strong demand for electric car batteries

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Wednesday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 on strong demand for its electric car batteries.

The maker of chemicals and batteries, whose wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution supplies Tesla Inc TSLA.O, posted operating profit of 674 billion won ($610.20 million), versus a loss of 33 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result is lower than the 777 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate derived from 19 analyst estimates.

Revenue rose 20% to 8.9 trillion won, LG Chem said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts said future profits may be impacted by the costs related to potential provisions for recalls.

Those include the recall of Hyundai Motor Co's 005380.KS Kona Electric, which uses batteries produced by LG Energy Solution, as well as a recall of LG Energy Solution's residential energy storage batteries in the United States.

($1 = 1,104.5500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

