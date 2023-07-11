News & Insights

LG Chem raising $2 bln in exchangeable bonds

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 11, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS is raising $2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KSshares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising $1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75% to 1.25% while the longer dated bond has 1.35% to 1.85% range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised $2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

