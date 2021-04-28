US Markets
LG Chem Q1 profit soars on strong chemical material demand

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS reported a 584% rise in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, as demand for surgical gloves and consumer electronics driven by the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales of raw materials such as chemicals.

The South Korean chemicals and battery maker, whose wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution supplies Tesla Inc TSLA.O and General Motors Co GM.N, posted operating profit of 1.4 trillion won ($1.26 billion) for the January-March period, versus 206 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with the 1 trillion won forecast of analysts in the Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,112.7100 won)

