LG Chem, - Preferred Stock (KOSE:051915) Price Target Increased by 16.88% to 215,547.85

The average one-year price target for LG Chem, - Preferred Stock (KOSE:051915) has been revised to ₩215,547.85 / share. This is an increase of 16.88% from the prior estimate of ₩184,411.36 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩120,659.68 to a high of ₩281,065.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.71% from the latest reported closing price of ₩202,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Chem, - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 37.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 051915 is 0.09%, an increase of 266.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.74% to 333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQIAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 67.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 051915 by 114.22% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 051915 by 9.41% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 051915 by 53.27% over the last quarter.

