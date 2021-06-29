LG Chem powers green bond through fair value

Adds colour

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, Jun 29 (IFR) - LG Chem has raised US$1bn from a two-tranche green bond offering that printed inside fair value, as the environmentally friendly angle attracted strong investor demand.

The Korean petrochemicals company and battery maker priced a US$500m 1.375% five-year note at 99.496 to yield 1.48% or Treasuries plus 60bp, and a US$500m 2.375% 10-year bond at 99.956 to yield 2.38% or Treasuries plus 90bp. The respective initial price guidance was plus 100bp area and plus 130bp area.

The 144A/Reg S deal was covered 8.5 times with combined orders exceeding US$8.5bn after peaking at around US$10bn.

Leads estimated the bonds priced 5bp–10bp inside fair value after referencing LG Chem's existing 2024s and 2029s that were seen at a G spread of 42bp and 89bp, respectively. They also looked at a 5.5-year note of Korean automobile manufacturer Kia, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P), that was priced in April and seen at a G spread of 66bp.

LG Chem's new senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P), in line with the issuer.

"The battery business is a hot industry that investors like and the green label also helped," said a lead.

LG Chem is one of the world's leading electric vehicle battery suppliers, benefiting from the global trend of reducing carbon emissions. The company's other core petrochemicals business is not traditionally green, but it plans to use the proceeds of the new bonds to invest in advanced materials related to renewable energy and recycled plastic products.

Moody's revised its outlook on LG Chem to positive from stable on June 23, citing its expectation that the company's earnings will increase significantly this year and remain strong relative to the historical average as earnings improve at its petrochemical and battery businesses.

The rating agency also pointed out that a planned initial public offering of wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution would provide a significant financial buffer against LG Chem's ongoing large capital spending. Moody's expects the company's reported debt to rise from around W10.2trn (US$9bn) at the end of last year to W13trn–W14trn by the end of 2021 because of large-scale investments as it ramps up production of batteries for electric vehicles.

LG Energy Solution's listing could raise about US$10bn–$12bn and potentially be Korea's largest IPO, IFR reported earlier this month.

The new bonds are LG Chem's second offshore transaction and follows a W820bn onshore ESG bond offering in February.

Both tranches were seen slightly tighter in secondaries on their first trading day on Tuesday.

Orders for the five-year portion came in at US$4bn from 206 accounts. Asia took 86%, EMEA 7% and the US 7%. Asset managers and fund managers bought 61%, insurers 25%, banks and private banks 10% and central banks and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies 4%.

The 10-year note received orders of over US$4.5bn from 218 accounts. Asia took 83%, EMEA 4% and the US 13%. Asset managers and fund managers bought 80%, insurers 12%, banks and private banks 7%, central banks and sovereigns, supranationals and agencies 1%.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Korea Development Bank were joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland and Daniel Stanton)

((Jihye.Hwang@refinitiv.com; +852 3853 4474))