US Markets
TSLA

LG Chem plans to separate electric car battery business as a new company

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published

South Korea's LG Chem, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc and GM, said on Thursday it plans to separate its battery business as a new company in December.

Adds details of plan

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem 051910.KS, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc TSLA.O and GM GM.N, said on Thursday it plans to separate its battery business as a new company in December.

The new company, to be wholly owned by LG Chem, seeks to "strengthen the expertise and market dominance" by focusing on the battery business, it said.

LG Chem posted an operating profit in its car battery business in the latest quarter and expected further profitability thanks to demand from European car makers and more battery sales of cylindrical batteries used in Tesla cars.

It said it will consider a stock market listing of the battery unit, without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular