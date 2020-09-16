TSLA

LG Chem plans to separate battery business in December

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published

LG Chem, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc and GM, said on Thursday it plans to separate its battery business into a new corporation in December.

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - LG Chem 051910.KS, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc TSLA.O and GM GM.N, said on Thursday it plans to separate its battery business into a new corporation in December.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters