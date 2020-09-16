LG Chem plans to separate battery business in December

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - LG Chem 051910.KS, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc TSLA.O and GM GM.N, said on Thursday it plans to separate its battery business into a new corporation in December.

