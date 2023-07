SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS plans to offer $2 billion exchangeable bonds due 2028 and 2030 for LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

