L&G CEO backs changes to UK insurance rules after Brexit transition period

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nigel Wilson, the chief executive of British insurer Legal & General LGEN.L, said on Tuesday he backed potential changes to the way the industry is regulated after the end of Britain's Brexit transition period with the European Union.

Wilson told the Reuters Events Future of Insurance Europe conference he backed a Bank of England review into the Solvency II capital rules that the sector currently operates under, including expanding the range of assets insurers could hold.

Other parts of the current regime were "overly technical" and could be "moderated" whilst still reaching the same outcome, and would not be "capital arbitrage or regulatory arbitrage".

Wilson also said the "very bizarre" rules around the so-called risk margin could comfortably be changed.

