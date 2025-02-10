$LFWD stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LFWD stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,320,442 of trading volume.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LFWD:

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,672 shares for an estimated $8,700

RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214

JEANNINE LYNCH (VP of Market Access & Strategy) sold 1,625 shares for an estimated $5,358

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFWD Government Contracts

We have seen $408,500 of award payments to $LFWD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

