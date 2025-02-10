$LFWD stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LFWD stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,320,442 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LFWD:
$LFWD Insider Trading Activity
$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,672 shares for an estimated $8,700
- RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214
- JEANNINE LYNCH (VP of Market Access & Strategy) sold 1,625 shares for an estimated $5,358
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 33,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,227
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 12,664 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,908
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 8,595 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,019
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 5,459 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,796
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,800 shares (+444.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,647
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,449
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 603 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,965
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LFWD Government Contracts
We have seen $408,500 of award payments to $LFWD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MYO CYCLE HOME BIKE INCLUDES EXTENDED WARRANTY AND TRAINING: $27,640
- CLINICIAN PRESCRIBED FUNCTIONAL ELECTRICAL STIMULATION (FES) BICYCLE - MYOCYCLE V2 HOME PLUS WITH MISC. SUP...: $27,160
- MYOCYCLE V2: $27,030
- CUSTOM BIKE: $26,780
- MYOCYCLE V2 HOME PLUS - MC-HP-2: $26,780
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $LFWD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.