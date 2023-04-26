LFUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $240.54, changing hands as low as $238.15 per share. Littelfuse Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $192.19 per share, with $281.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $238.88.

