LFST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.45, changing hands as high as $7.65 per share. LifeStance Health Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LFST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LFST's low point in its 52 week range is $4.22 per share, with $9.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.54.

