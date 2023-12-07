LFP battery to retain dominant market share in energy storage sector - experts

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery could stay dominant in the energy storage sector (ESS) despite a potential supply surge of the alternative sodium-ion battery, experts said on Thursday.

The battery industry has witnessed a rapid demand surge in recent years as the world moves to a greener economy, causing a lithium price surge and buyers seeking alternatives.

However, experts at a conference on Thursday believed LFP will remain dominant in the ESS sector due to its established supply chain, higher energy density compared to the sodium-ion alternative and lower cost than the nickel-rich battery.

Lithium-ion batteries could account for 80% of the ESS market by 2030, and 90% of them potentially LFP, Anqi Shi, an analyst at S&P Global, told the Fastmarkets China Battery Raw Materials Conference in Shanghai.

But big Chinese companies such as battery maker CATL 300750.SZ and electric vehicle giant BYD Co 002594.SZ are building up sodium-ion battery production capacity, as it is potentially cheaper to mass produce than LFP.

Sodium-ion batteries could take up 10% of the ESS market by 2030 from an almost zero share now, Shi said.

A sodium-ion battery expansion will end the monopoly status of lithium-ion batteries and constrain prices, said Chen Junquan, an analyst at Minmetals, expecting a 150,000-yuan-a-ton ($20,982.54) cap for lithium carbonate prices MB-LI-0036.

LFP is 25-30% cheaper to make compared to nickel-rich batteries, while the cost of sodium-ion batteries could be 30-40% lower than the nickel option, said Tim Hotz, a principal at consultancy firm Roland Berger.

The LFP supply chain is mature and highly efficient with a recycling system, while the sodium-ion sector only just started, said Carsten Obermann, a project manager at LFP battery maker Gotion Global.

However, Gotion is also looking at sodium-ion batteries to potentially diversify its portfolio, Obermann said.

($1 = 7.1488 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Shanghai and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

