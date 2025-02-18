$LFMD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LFMD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,559,952 of trading volume.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LFMD:

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $292,592 .

. STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $14,790

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

