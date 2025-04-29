$LFMD stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LFMD stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $87,824,752 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LFMD:
$LFMD Insider Trading Activity
$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $670,212.
- JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,508,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,466,594
- STATE STREET CORP removed 429,250 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,124,787
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 423,427 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,095,963
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 311,841 shares (+522.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,543,612
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 241,329 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,194,578
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 214,950 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,002
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 165,378 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $818,621
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LFMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.
$LFMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025
- Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025
- Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024
You can track data on $LFMD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.