$LFMD stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LFMD stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $87,824,752 of trading volume.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LFMD:

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $670,212 .

. JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024

You can track data on $LFMD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.