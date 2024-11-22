LFG Investment Holdings Reports Sharp Revenue Decline

LFG Investment Holdings Limited (HK:3938) has released an update.

LFG Investment Holdings Limited reported a significant drop in revenue for the first half of 2024, with total revenue plummeting from HK$63.6 million to HK$8.6 million compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s corporate finance advisory services and securities financing services faced notable declines, contributing to an overall loss of HK$17.6 million, a stark contrast to last year’s profit. This downturn highlights the challenges LFG Investment is facing in the current financial landscape.

