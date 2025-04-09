$LFCR stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LFCR stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,602,501 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LFCR:
$LFCR Insider Trading Activity
$LFCR insiders have traded $LFCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL JOSEPHS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $97,580
$LFCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $LFCR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,463,414 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,873,166
- GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,387,362 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,308,099
- 325 CAPITAL LLC added 792,681 shares (+57.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,889,619
- INVESCO LTD. added 555,607 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,128,160
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 290,286 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,156,824
- DCF ADVISERS, LLC added 251,511 shares (+87.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,726
- WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC removed 215,763 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,603,119
$LFCR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
