LFC vs. BRP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Life Insurance stocks have likely encountered both China Life (LFC) and BRP Group (BRP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, China Life is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BRP Group has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that LFC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BRP has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

LFC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6, while BRP has a forward P/E of 23.61. We also note that LFC has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BRP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01.

Another notable valuation metric for LFC is its P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BRP has a P/B of 2.24.

These metrics, and several others, help LFC earn a Value grade of B, while BRP has been given a Value grade of F.

LFC sticks out from BRP in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that LFC is the better option right now.

