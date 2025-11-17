L&F Co. (KOSE:066970) Price Target Increased by 28.07% to 118,562.86

The average one-year price target for L&F Co. (KOSE:066970) has been revised to ₩118,562.86 / share. This is an increase of 28.07% from the prior estimate of ₩92,577.14 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩45,450.00 to a high of ₩204,750.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.79% from the latest reported closing price of ₩127,200.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in L&F Co.. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 32.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 066970 is 0.07%, an increase of 86.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.34% to 1,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 066970 by 4.58% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 237K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 066970 by 16.25% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 066970 by 28.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 223K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 066970 by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

