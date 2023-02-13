Lexus to lead Toyota's push for next-generation EVs, incoming CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

February 13, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya and Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will use its Lexus luxury brand to lead its new pivot toward battery electric vehicles, the incoming chief executive, Koji Sato, said on Monday.

Sato, who takes over as the next head of the world's largest automaker from April 1, made the comment at a news conference in Tokyo. Sato is currently head of the automaker's Lexus luxury brand.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan and Tom Hogue)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.