Lexington Realty Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $57.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.58% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.83% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are trading flat.

