Markets
LXP.PRC

Lexington Realty Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $52.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 5.46% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 33.65% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

LXP.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LXP.PRC LXP

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular