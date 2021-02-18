Lexington Realty Trust Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) reported fourth quarter adjusted FFO per share of $0.19, compared to $0.20, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.33. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total gross revenues were $83.32 million compared to $83.04 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $82.78 million, for the quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Lexington estimates net income attributable to common shareholders per share to be within a range of $0.58 to $0.62. Lexington estimates adjusted FFO to be within an expected range of $0.72 to $0.76 per share.

