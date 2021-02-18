Markets
LXP

Lexington Realty Trust Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) reported fourth quarter adjusted FFO per share of $0.19, compared to $0.20, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.33. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total gross revenues were $83.32 million compared to $83.04 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $82.78 million, for the quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Lexington estimates net income attributable to common shareholders per share to be within a range of $0.58 to $0.62. Lexington estimates adjusted FFO to be within an expected range of $0.72 to $0.76 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LXP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More