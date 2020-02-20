Markets
Lexington Realty Trust Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) reported fourth-quarter adjusted FFO per share of $0.20, compared to $0.22, previous year. Net income per share was $0.33, compared to $0.10. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter total gross revenues were $83.0 million, compared to $88.2 million, a year ago. The company said the decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue due to property sales, partially offset by 2019 and 2018 property acquisitions. Analysts expected revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter.

Lexington estimates fiscal 2020 adjusted FFO per share in a range of $0.74 to $0.77. Net income per share is estimated to be within a range of $0.95 to $0.98. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.11.

