Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.77, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $12.77, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.10 and a 30.04% increase over the 52 week low of $9.82.

LXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .26%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lxp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 4.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.