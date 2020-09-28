Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.45, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $10.45, representing a -13.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.08 and a 32.95% increase over the 52 week low of $7.86.

LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.5%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 5.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 3.32%.

