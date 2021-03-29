Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $11.53, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.08 and a 37.34% increase over the 52 week low of $8.40.

LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.84%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 17.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 4.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.