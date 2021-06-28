Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.26, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $12.26, representing a -5.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.03 and a 24.85% increase over the 52 week low of $9.82.

LXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LXP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (LXP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 15.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 1.24%.

