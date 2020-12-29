Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.94, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $10.94, representing a -9.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.08 and a 39.19% increase over the 52 week low of $7.86.

LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.25%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 25.43% over the last 100 days. FLQS has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 5496%.

