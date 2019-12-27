Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.55, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $10.55, representing a -5.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.19 and a 31.88% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.71%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOV with an increase of 13.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 0.7%.

