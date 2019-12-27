Dividends
LXP

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.55, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $10.55, representing a -5.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.19 and a 31.88% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.71%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOV with an increase of 13.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LXP


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular