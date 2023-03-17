Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Lexington Realty Trust said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.85%, the lowest has been 2.89%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.89% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexington Realty Trust is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.89% from its latest reported closing price of $9.95.

The projected annual revenue for Lexington Realty Trust is $345MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexington Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXP is 0.21%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 317,120K shares. The put/call ratio of LXP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,431K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,992K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,102K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 11,953K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,331K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 60.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,489K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 8,316K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,438K shares, representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 8.91% over the last quarter.

LXP Industrial Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions.

