Lexington Realty Trust (FRA:LXN) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 10.83

The average one-year price target for Lexington Realty Trust (FRA:LXN) has been revised to 10.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 10.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.75 to a high of 12.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.23% from the latest reported closing price of 8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexington Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXN is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 311,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,534K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,112K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 14,502K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,741K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXN by 3.20% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,327K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXN by 6.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,198K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,163K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXN by 12.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,554K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXN by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.